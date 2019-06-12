A Pembrokeshire travel agency has for the third year running been named as one of the best in the nation.

Ocky White Travel was named one the best 50 agencies in the UK and Ireland as part of a power-list by industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette - one of only three agencies in Wales to earn a place in this prestigious list.

The company was up against more than 500 travel agencies and branches.

The TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies list was revealed in a glittering ceremony in Birmingham after an extensive judging process, which saw agents rated by tour operators and other suppliers, and then assessed by travel trade journalists.

Ocky White Travel managing director Mark White said he was “absolutely thrilled’’ with the award.

“I am incredibly proud that for the third year running Ocky White Travel has been named as one of the Top 50 Agents in the UK,’’ he said.

“It is such fantastic recognition for the expertise and service our team demonstrates on a daily basis.”

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said the winners demonstrated that travel retailing in 2019 is a vibrant and successful business sector, and that experienced travel professionals continue to add value through their expertise and by delivering extraordinary service to customers.

“Each agency that earned a place in our Top 50 list this year worked hard to impress our judges and should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved,’’ she said.