Mr J E George

Haverfordwest

formerly Wolfscastle

Mr John Eirug George, of Williamston Close, Haverfordwest, died peacefully at Withybush Hospital, aged 80 years, on May 10.

Eirug was born at Blaenwern Farm, Tufton, in 1939 to parents Higgon and Eirwen George, moving later to Llangloffan Farm, Castlemorris, where he spent his life growing up until he married Meral in 1962.

They started farming together at Pen-y-Bryn and then moved to Bank Farm, Wolfscastle, in 1975 where they farmed until their retirement in 2004.

A large gathering attended the funeral service on May 20 at Penybont Chapel, Wolfscastle, led by the Rev Geoff Eynon. The service was followed by interment at Llangloffan cemetery.

Chief mourners were Meral George (wife); Alexandra George (daughter); Lloyd and Sharon George (son and daughter-in-law); Bethany George (granddaughter); Rita Raymond (sister); Andrew and Mair Raymond, Graham and Gillian Raymond, David and Wendy Raymond (nephews and wives); Hilary and Marton Salmon, Louise and Gareth Fair (nieces and husbands); along with other family members.

Unable to attend were Malcolm and Miranda Turvey and Roderick Stephens.

The bearers were Pat Mirello, Brian John, Eric George and Lloyd George. The organist was Mrs Valerie Llewellyn.

There were family flowers only, but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the Air Ambulance, may be sent c/o Paul Jenkins and Sons, funeral directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA63 9BB.

Mr K Williams

Pembroke Dock

Mr Kenneth Williams, known as Ken, passed away at St Non’s Ward, Withybush General Hospital, on April 26, aged 89.

Mr Williams, of Imble Street, Pembroke Dock, a native of Birmingham, had served in the RAF, and later at Davies Steel Factory, Pembroke /dock, followed by employment as a process operator at the Texaco oil refinery.

He enjoyed gardening, DIY, car booting, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Family left to mourn are wife Joan, a grown-up family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and niece Claire and her husband Paul.

A service was held at St John’s Church, Pembroke Dock, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Ken were unable to attend.

Rev Alex Grace officiated, and bearers were: Ian Williams, Steve Williams, Lee Colvin, and Philip Williams.

Donations, if desired, to St Non’s Ward, Haverfordwest, c/o E C Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zion Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS.

Mrs I M Hodges

(née Warlow)

Pembroke Dock

The death occurred recently of Ivy Maude Hodges née Warlow of Front Street, Pembroke Dock.

Ivy passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. Her funeral took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. The chief mourners were Ann, Katharine, Gareth, Richard and Jamie.

She had lived in Pembroke Dock all of her life having grown up in King William Street, Pembroke Dock with her parents and brother Roy. During World War Two she survived the air raids on Pembroke Dock by taking shelter under the stairs and sleeping in the fields.

Ivy had several careers including working for Meyrick Owen solicitors, working at Pembroke Power Station and with adults with learning difficulties. She will be greatly missed by her many local friends and former colleagues.

She took a very active part in local clubs and societies and was a long time volunteer for the British Red Cross. She was selected to represent the Red Cross at a Buckingham Palace garden party. She was also skilled at sewing and enjoyed doing dress repairs for herself and others.

Ivy also took a keen interest in local history and read extensively, contributing to several local books. Even in old age she had a very sharp memory for facts and details from the past. She was also an active supporter of the Labour party and would attend meetings and distribute literature for the party. She always enjoyed political debate and never changed her beliefs.

Ivy enjoyed travelling and would organise holidays and day trips for local groups. She especially enjoyed visits to Spain and Switzerland.

She was close to her extended family and regularly visited her brother Roy, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Ann and Katharine and nephews Gareth and Richard, spending part of every Christmas together. She was also very close to her godson Jamie and his family as well as family friend Kay and family.

Ivy is survived by her husband Tony who she married in 1970 and took care of Tony during his recent ill health. She was also close to Tony’s extended family. She and Tony started several business enterprises together and worked as a team to renovate their house in Front Street which they both loved. Nothing gave them greater pleasure than to enjoy the sea views from their lounge.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends and all who knew her.