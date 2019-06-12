A SOLVA hairdresser has been named the best in Wales at the recent Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards.

Former Western Telegraph employee, Kala McCreadie, of Kala's Hair Boutique won the title of Colour Technician of the Year at the awards ceremony last month.

Kala's Hair Boutique opened in May 2016 and has become increasingly popular. In the last two years it has been a finalist at both the Welsh Wedding Awards and the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards.

Kala was nominated for Colour Technician of the Year by her customers and made the shortlist of ten finalists from all over Wales.

Kala's colour work has been featured in training manuals. She says she does a lot of the fashion trends, including hand painting colour, or balayage, which she says suits the Pembrokeshire lifestyle.

"A lot of the colours are more natural now and lower maintenance, they suit our way of life here in Pembrokeshire," she said.

She was announced winner at a star-studded evening was hosted by radio presenter, Polly James.

"I am so proud and still in shock," said Kala. "I push myself every day to do better than before and this really is such an amazing award to receive.

"I love doing colour, it's my passion. I have wonderful clients and am so grateful to them for nominating me."

A Spokesperson for the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 said: "We are very honoured to have welcomed such talented hair and beauty gurus at the 6th Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards. It was a memorable and inspiring night, reflecting the world-wide known style and elegance of Wales.

"The awards aimed to recognise meritorious specialists who take care of our needs in the best possible way and work within salons where excellence is a standard.

"The professionals who work for the Welsh hair and beauty industry are true masters for creating glamorous looks and seem to be role models for the worldwide hair and beauty realm.

"We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding work."

The awards also provided the opportunity to fundraise for a worthwhile cause and this year helped raise money for the official charity partner, Make A Wish Foundation UK who grant magical wishes to children and young people, fighting life-threatening conditions.