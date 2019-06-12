“We could only just cope with demand” - A new dining experience in Pembroke Dock gets off to a sizzling start, with dishes selling out.

Y Gegin, Welsh for the kitchen, opened its doors on Friday, June 7 for a new culinary concept.

Based in the former Market Hall in Pembroke Dock, Y Gegin serves street food-style dishes from two permanent chefs, one from Cŵlbox and one from Paternoster Farm, with a guest cook each weekend.

“It was incredible,” said a spokeswoman for Y Gegin about the opening weekend. “Saturday was beyond - it was just ridiculously busy.

“We could only just cope with the demand, all the traders in the courtyard for the Saturday market were saying how pleased they were, and the bakers sold out of everything.

“The feedback we got was that the locals seemed to be crying out for something like this.

“We are so grateful for the support and that people have embraced it.

"We had people come from Cardigan, Solva and St Davids. Some people even said they came all three days - the locals of Pembroke Dock are amazing.”

James Day, who came along to the opening evening was positive about his experience, he said: "It has been delicious. It's a lovely addition to Pembroke Dock and a great place for us to go out and take kids.

"It's nice to be able to take them somewhere where we don't have to keep a constant eye on them but know they are safe.

"We only moved to Pembroke Dock two weeks ago and this is a perfect place to come down for an evening.

"I'll definitely be recommending it to other people."

Rachel Allan, another opening night attendee, echoed Mr Day's comments, she said: "It's a brilliant concept, great idea, and getting in visiting chefs is a lovely thing.

"To be able to have different foods that you wouldn't normally get around here. I think it's fabulous.

"I have already been sharing about it on social media."

Michelle Evans of Paternoster Farm said she hoped people would keep coming out to support them so they could make the food hall a success.

Jody Morgan-Bell from Cŵlbox added: “We want it to be something that brings people together from different areas and ages across Pembrokeshire in a shared love of food."

Y Gegin is open every Friday evening and all day every Saturday and Sunday.