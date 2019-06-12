Eagle-eyed Tenby bar staff thwarted an attempt to use forged notes, a court has heard.

Gwyn Davies, of St Nicholas Crescent, The Green, Pembroke Dock, admitted being in charge of seven counterfeit £20 notes, intending to tender them as genuine.

Darren David Rees, of Catalina Avenue, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of being in possession of one counterfeit currency note.

Both were due to stand trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 4, but entered guilty pleas at the start of the hearing.

The court heard that Davies, 37, had six fake £20 notes in his sock and one in his wallet.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said pubs in Tenby were alerted to forged notes being used when one was handed to a barman on February 18.

A description of the pair was circulated to local pubs, and they were identified from CCTV footage.

Miss Vaughan said it was clear that the notes were counterfeit, adding that both defendants had a history of dishonesty.

Mike Kelleher, speaking for Davies, said he put the forged notes into his sock to avoid confusing them with genuine cash, but one had remained in his wallet.

“One of the notes was tendered, but no monetary gain was had from it.”

Jonathan Webb, defending Rees, 38, said: “He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge at the first opportunity.

“He accepts he was in possession of one counterfeit note on the day in question, and that’s it.”

Magistrates fined Rees £120 and ordered him to pay £230 in costs and a surcharge.

Davies was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £400 costs and a £85 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the forged notes.