Half a gram of cannabis cost a Haverfordwest man more than £200.

Bradley Edward Harding, of Dew Street, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 3.

Harding, 36, pleaded guilty to being in possession of 0.5 grams of cannabis and admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for a similar offence.

The court heard that police officer’s attention was drawn to Harding on April 28 and he appeared nervous and agitated when spoken to.

He volunteered that he was in possession of the Class B drugs, stating that they were for personal use.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said a very small amount of cannabis was found.

He added that Harding had not received notification to attend a previous court hearing, and handed himself into the police station as soon as he realised.

“He has spent several hours in custody.”

Magistrates ordered Harding to pay £235 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.