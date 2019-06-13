A RARE whale from the southern hemisphere died after becoming stranded on a west Wales beach on Wednesday, June 12.

The pygmy sperm whale sadly died after becoming stranded on Ginst Point at the far end of Pendine beach.

Pygmy sperm whale sightings in the UK are very rare; the whales are more common in warmer waters off west Africa.

Posting on Facebook on June 12, Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme- UK strandings wrote: “A dead stranded pygmy sperm whale was recovered this morning from Ginst Point in Carmarthenshire and is being transported to London by Rod Penrose from Marine Environmental Monitoring.

“Examination will be carried out by the CSIP at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL); more to follow.”