A NORTH Pembrokeshire village will soon echo to the sights and sounds of classic motors.

The first-ever Trefin Classic Car and Bike Show will be held in the village on July 21, in the Ship car park.

The organisers are inviting classic car and bike owners to register for the event as soon as possible, preferably before the end of June, since the number of cars and bikes being displayed, will be restricted to 50.

The Trefin Classic Car and Bike Show is one of a series of events organised by the charity Gwelliant Trefin Improvement.

To register, please contact Huw Landeg Morris at:

landeg@ntlworld.com

The event is supported by the Mill Café, the Ship Inn and the Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club.