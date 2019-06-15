AN exciting project, which will take Narberth’s ancient parish church forward into the future, comes under the public spotlight today, June 15.

The £750,000 scheme for St Andrew’s Church aims to refurbish the building – which dates back to the 13th century – to improve its facilities for both its congregation and the wider community, as well as create a visitor attraction in its tower.

The church’s stained glass windows will be restored to their former glory; kitchen and toilet facilities and a meeting space will be created and heating and lighting upgraded.

And the medieval tower – which shows signs of habitation from the 16th century – could feature a unique ‘Living in the Church Tower’ visitor experience.

A coffee morning is being held in the church on Saturday (June 15) between 10am and 4pm, where everyone is invited to see the proposals and offer comments and suggestions.

Said the Rector, Rev. Martin Cox: “The church actually launched its appeal a number of years ago, and we are really just waiting for grants to come through.

“Our desire is to transform the church, with access for all and involve the wider community.”

The church has close links with its near-neighbour, Narberth Museum, which has helped enormously with catering and toilet facilities since the church hall was sold.

The proposals will see the partnership with the museum continuing as well as with other local organisations.

Added Rev. Cox: “St Andrew’s is a wonderful place to worship in; giving space and time to think and reflect.

“The congregation are fully supportive of the restoration and it will be marvellous if everything is successful, because the people here really deserve it.

“It will be marvellous to be able to make it alive to what is going on in the community.”