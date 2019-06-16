MORE than 50 classic bikes roared off from Tenby harbour recently for a 90-mile ride-out.

The Caldey Classic Motorcycle weekend took place at Tenby Harbour on the weekend of the June 7 and 8, the classic bike riders setting off the harbour, with permission of the Harbourmaster Chris Salisbury and Sarah Edwards of Pembrokeshire Country Council.

The ride took in the south Pembrokeshire coast, heading north from Whitland, through to the tea stop Caffi’r Sqwar in Maenclochog.

They then took in the wonderful vistas of the Preseli hills along past Waldo's Stone to Eglwyswrw, finally heading to Nevern’s Trewern Arms for lunch.

The afternoon route visited the Gwaun Valley, past Gellifawr and then headed to Tufton, Clarbeston Road, Llawhaden, Carew, and back to Tenby via Gumfreston.

There were many spectators on the harbour on Saturday and Sunday mornings and a good crowd to see the prize-giving ceremony at the harbour on Saturday afternoon.

Prizes were awarded by Chairman Dai Garland and Clerk of the Course Huw Adams.

Best Bike - John Mackay from Llandewi Velfrey.

Most meritorious - Kathleen Evans – Bristol.

Most interesting - Morgan Thomas – Nantgaredig.

Chairmans Choice - John Hobden Plymouth.

Biggest combined age of rider and bike - Phil Hallett.

Friday saw participants taken around the Tudor Merchants House and the RNLI Tenby Lifeboat Station.

Sunday was a short route from Tenby through Wisemans Bridge, Amroth, Pendine and Laugharne heading back to Caffle Brewery in Llawhaden for participants to purchase the Caldey Classic brew from club member Chris Bannister.

Clerk of the Course Huw Adams said: “Participants were delighted with our new location at Tenby Harbour and it provided a fantastic Backdrop for the event.

The sun was shining and everyone enjoyed the relaxed format this year. I am sure the event will grow in popularity every year. We are particularly grateful to Alun Williams from Celtic Motorcycles and Scooters for sponsoring the event and major motorcycle media outlets for sponsoring the goodie bags.

“Our thanks to all participants, mainly from the Pembrokeshire Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club, but also some guests from Bristol, Plymouth and Brighton, but the furthest travelled participant was Neil Collins from New Zealand. The event is the second rally that Neil has taken part in here in his homeland of Pembrokeshire.”