Two Pembrokeshire ports are set to benefit from a share of €2.6m EU-funding to help turn them into key tourist sites.

The project is part of an Ireland Wales Co-operation programme called The Ports, Past and Present project.

The project hopes to improve tourism opportunities, tourist experiences, and the livelihoods of coastal communities on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The five ports selected to receive a share of the EU-funding are Fishguard and Pembroke Dock in Pembrokeshire, alongside Dublin, Rosslare and Holyhead.

Welsh Government’s Minister for International Relations, Eluned Morgan, announced the project earlier today (Thursday, June 13), while on a visit to the Republic of Ireland.

“I’m really pleased to announce this incredibly exciting new project, which will help turn five Welsh and Irish Sea ports into vibrant tourist destinations in their own right," she said.

“Our ports make a critical contribution to our economy - providing jobs and added value to local communities.

"UK and Welsh business depends on ports in order to move their goods efficiently and quickly between Wales and Ireland.

“This new project will help enhance our ports even further, by bringing their unique cultural heritage to life, allowing people to understand the rich and economic and cultural roles they’ve played in our past, and the vital roles they play today and in the future.”

The project aims to enhance the experience of modern travellers of all ages and interests and encouraging people to spend more time and money in these towns.

It will do this by working with tourism stakeholders and local communities to make passing tourists aware of the deep history of these places.

The project teams will produce information in various formats, working with port authorities, transport carriers, tourism agencies, and local artists and writers to generate new tourism sites/sights/traffic, and commission creative works in the visual arts, literature and film.

New audiences will be sought through digital technology including apps and social media.

Irish and Welsh language material will be fully integrated throughout the project content.

The project will be led by University College Cork alongside Aberystwyth University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Wexford County Council.

Professor Claire Connolly from University College Cork said: “Ports, Past and Present aims to create a new future for the port towns in the Irish sea basin, based on a deeper understanding of their past.

“We at University College Cork look forward to working with Aberystwyth University, the University of Wales Trinity St David and Wexford County Council on this exciting project, which allows us to explore the connected cultures, traditions and histories of Dublin Port, Fishguard, Holyhead, Rosslare and Pembroke Dock, working to ensure that their shared heritage can become a driver of economic growth.”