A Narberth man is to face a grievous bodily harm charge at crown court.

Angelo Edwards, care of Garfield Gardens, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 4.

The 33 year-old is alleged to have maliciously wounded a man in Narberth, intending to cause him grievous bodily harm in Narberth on December 21.

He was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Swansea crown court on July 5.