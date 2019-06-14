OBJECTORS to the plans for a 145-property ‘monstrosity’ housing development at Tenby’s controversial Brynhir site have just hours in which to register their concerns, campaigners are warning today (Friday).

Around 800 people have now joined the Tenby Green Space Preservation Society group on Facebook, set up to oppose the proposals which they say would rob the town of its last remaining open space and put huge pressure on schools, health services and traffic management.

The group’s most recent meeting this week saw a good turn-out and “people of all ages wanting to stop this monstrosity of a build,” said a spokeswoman.

Last year, Pembrokeshire County Council which already owned the 15-acre site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

A mixture of bungalows, two storey semi-detached properties, executive houses, one and two-bedroomed flats and three-storey flat buildings are shown in the proposals.

Of these, 102 are designated as social housing, 34 are to be sold on the open market and nine would be available under a shared ownership scheme.

The plans show that public rights of way and bridleways around the site are to be retained, and the development will feature ‘informal open spaces’, including a multi-use games area.

The council will ultimately be submitting an outline planning application to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the development.

In the meantime, comments are being sought on the draft documents for the application, which are available to download from www.theurbanists.net.

The closing date for responses is today (June 14),via info@theurbanists.net with ‘ref: pre-planning application Brynhir, Tenby’ in the subject box.