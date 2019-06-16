A BRAND-NEW ride has officially opened at Oakwood Theme Park following months of excitement and anticipation.

The Pembrokeshire attraction has unveiled an exhilarating new family ride, Dizzy Disk, after announcing it would be joining the 2019 summer season line-up earlier this year.

After months of constructing, testing and perfecting the ride to ensure it gives customers the best experience possible, Dizzy Disk is now ready for action.

The new addition, which sees riders face outwards as they glide back and forth while simultaneously spinning in circles, has just launched and has already proven to be a hit.

