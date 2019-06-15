THE launch of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust conservation charity took place recently at Strumble Head lighthouse.

More than 20 guests and trustees gathered at Strumble Head and were treated to a walk along the coast with National Park Authority Ranger Ian Meopham, and a guided tour of the historical lighthouse.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust Chair Elsa Davies LVO said: “The breathtaking launch location at Strumble Head was a perfect setting for illustrating the important work of the Trust. It brought into focus so many of the key projects that the new Trust is working to fund.”

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority External Fundraising Manager Jessica Morgan, who is also the director of the Trust said: “The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust was set up to promote the conservation of Pembrokeshire’s stunning landscape and wildlife, enhance its unique and distinctive attributes as well as safeguarding its exceptional qualities for future generations.

“We are currently looking to fundraise £10,000 for our Make More Meadows appeal to help protect and restore the existing meadows in the national park and work with landowners to create new ones. Meadows are crucial habitats for insects which are essential to pollinate fruits, vegetables and flowers.”

For further in information about the Trust and how you can donate, contact Jessica Morgan on 01646 624808 or email

Donations may also be made to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust through its website

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission No 1179281.