POLICE are concerned for the welfare of 70-year-old Reginald Davies, who is missing from Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police, posting on Facebook, wrote: “Reginald is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slight build, with short black hair and glasses.

“He could be wearing pyjamas and a blue anorak.

“He is known to frequent the coastal path and the Parrog areas of Newport.

“He does not have access to a car, so is likely to be on foot.”

Anyone who has seen Reginald, or knows where he is, is urged to contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

An eyewitness said a police helicopter is currently circling Newport's Parrog by the yacht club at the moment, 12.14pm, June 14, with two police vans in attendance, including a dog search team.

Coastguard rescue teams are also in the area and inshore and all weather lifeboats are making a search of the coastline.