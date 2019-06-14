Glamorgan batsman Jack Morgan has been forced to retire from professional cricket aged just 23.

The former Cresselly player suffered a knee injury.

Murphy has only been able to appear a handful of times for the club this season because of the injury, which he aggravated during a second eleven match against Somerset earlier this season.

Murphy sustained an injury last year that he has not fully recovered from and after two specialist opinions was advised to retire.

He is a product of the Glamorgan Academy and was the Academy Player of the Year in 2013, before he went on to make his First-Class debut for the club in 2017 after a series of impressive performances for the 2nd XI.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018 when he amassed over 500 runs in the Specsavers County Championship, which included a career-best 80 against Kent at Canterbury.

“It has been a dream come true to play and represent Glamorgan and that has made it an even harder decision to have to call time on my cricket career,” said Murphy.

“I will always be proud of my time and achievements with the club, especially the game against Kent last season.

“I owe a huge thank you to the club, coaching staff and the entire back room team who have supported me throughout my journey with cricket. From my first representative game for Cricket Wales at the age of nine through to earning my cap and playing first-class cricket.

“Although it is going to be a difficult period transitioning out of the game I love, I am excited about what the future holds, the opportunities that await me and turning my dedication to a new profession.

“I would also like to thank the PCA for their support over the past few months in helping me prepare for this decision and my future plans.

“I have made lifelong friends in this sport and I wish Glamorgan all the success in the future and again I sincerely thank everyone who has helped and supported me.”

Director of cricket, Mark Wallace, said: “I would like to wish Jack the very best from everyone at Glamorgan, and thank him for his services to the club both on and off the field.

“Jack is a very popular member of the dressing room and the club in general and it’s very sad for Jack and his family that he has had to cut such a promising career short due to the injury.

“We wish Jack all the very best for the future and look forward to seeing him around the club.”