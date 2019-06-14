A BLOOMING great event of glorious gardens and tasty teas awaits visitors to three Pembrokeshire villages this weekend.

The Open Gardens event will take place in the neighbouring communities of Manorbier, Jameston and Manorbier Newton and will be raising funds for St James’ Church in Manorbier.

Twelve gardens will be open to the public between 1pm and 6pm this Saturday (June 15) and Sunday (June 16).

They include a bio-diversity pond and meadow; the beautiful walled garden and pottager at Norchard – a nursery originally part of the medieval strip system; a six-acre lavender and willow garden, where work is in progress and the Old Vicarage garden with its shepherd’s hut.

There is a free mini-bus travelling a circular route, picking up those who may need a lift to get to outlying gardens or to take them up the hill to the ancient church where teas, featuring cream cakes, will be served.

There will also be strawberry teas in Manorbier at Springfields on Saturday and Willowick on the Sunday.

Entrance to all the gardens is £5 for the two days, by programme available from Jameston Stores, Manorbier Post Office or Beach Break.