STAFF and friends from Haverfordwest’s Ashmole & Co Accountants are among those swapping their calculators for running shoes when they take on the Swansea Half Marathon for charity later this month.

The half-marathon hopefuls, along with members from other offices, are raising funds for a charity close to the firm’s heart - the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

To donate, see Justgiving page

or donate directly at any of the offices.

Bryan Jones, a former partner with the firm in the Haverfordwest office, was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. Bryan worked for Ashmole & Co for 37 years, his entire working life. He started straight from school in 1974 and became a partner in 2001. He retired in 2011.

The group of nine representing Ashmole & Co will take part in the Swansea Half Marathon on June 23.

Taking part are: Beth Ridgway, a partner in the Haverfordwest office; Mandy Jones (Bryan’s wife), and Bryan and Mandy’s friends - Victoria Randall, Alex Merrony and Rachel Treadway-Williams.

Also taking part are Laura Craddock and Jim Cornock, and Sam Jones and Vinal Patel.

Jim said: “Most of us taking part are keen runners already and are looking forward to taking part in the Swansea Half Marathon.

“This year will be a special year for us though as it’s also an opportunity to raise funds for the MND Association, the only national charity dedicated to improve care and support for people affected by MND. We hope clients, friends and family will help us get to our target of £1,800.”

Bryan was a very fit and active person when he was younger. He started road cycling, both socially and competitively, in his forties. He completed stages of the Tour de France, cycled the length of France and circumnavigated Wales.

He also founded the Tour of Pembrokeshire Sportive, an annual fund-raising cycling event.

Bryan Jones said: “Scientists have been trying to unlock the causes of Motor Neurone Disease for decades. The only drug, which possibly extends life by three months, has been prescribed since 1995.

"At any time, there are approximately 5,000 sufferers in the UK. Focus and the direction of government and research funds are therefore a numbers game, hence the reason for my appeal. Should you get the opportunity to help The Motor Neurone Disease Association, financially or otherwise, no matter how great or small, I would encourage you to do so.

"I know that your help will be warmly received and will help make the world free of MND. Thank you.”