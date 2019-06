TWO people have been taken into custody for a series of offences after a stop check earlier today (Friday, June 14).

The pair were taken into custody for burglary and two making off without payment offences.

A search later revealed paperwork relating to a further three making off without payment offences, from as far away as Stoke.

The stop check was conducted on the A477 from Sageston to Redberth by the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit and the Tenby police team.