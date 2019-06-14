Three teenagers have been charged in connection with allegations of rape and sexual assault in Haverfordwest

The charges relate to an alleged attack on a woman in the centre of Haverfordwest on December, 3, 2017.

Police cordoned off areas of the town centre following the allegations.

Jay Dalkin, aged 19, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, faces a charge of rape.

Toby Lee Thomas, aged 19 of Rose Avenue, Haverfordwest, faces one charge of rape and one charge of sexual assault.

Adam Roberts, aged 18, of Rose Avenue, Haverfordwest, faces a charge of sexual assault.

All three men will appear before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 18 to respond to the charges.