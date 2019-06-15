THERE is a chance for young ballet fans to see world-class dance for free when Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun presents a live screening of Romeo and Juliet, direct from the Royal Opera House, on Sunday, June 16 at 2pm.

Royal Ballet Principal dancers Matthew Ball and Yasmine Naghdi dance the young lovers Romeo and Juliet in Kenneth MacMillan's 20th-century balletic reworking of Shakespeare's great romantic play, set in 16th-century Verona.

The ballet features stunning pas de deux for the young lovers and exciting crowd scenes, including some breathtaking sword fights.

Live screenings give viewers with the best seats in the house, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, detailed close-ups of the dancers and interviews by Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell.

"To see a ballet of this quality right here in Fishguard is a privilege that previous generations could never have dreamt of," said a spokesman for Theatr Gwaun.

"Whether you love ballet already or want to test the water for the first time this will be a fabulous experience.

"To make it even more special Theatr Gwaun is offering two free children's tickets for every one adult ticket.

"If you have, or know, any budding young dancers this could be their dream come true. E-mail marketing@theatrgwaun.com for details."

The screening is also available at Milford Haven Torch Theatre on Sunday, see torchtheatre.co.uk for details.