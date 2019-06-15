AN EPIC 640-mile fundraising cycle ride is setting off from Fishguard tomorrow, June 16.

The Border Force officer riders, under the name Scotties Tour De Force, will visit key ports and harbours covered by Border Force, finishing in Westminster.

Money raised will be donated to the charities Help For Heroes and Star Appeals Benson Suite in Salisbury Hospital, a specialised facility, that provides dedicated one-to-one care for parents who experience child bereavement.

Donations may be made via a Go Fund Me page

On June 16, the riders will make the journey from Fishguard Ferry Terminal to Pembroke Port Office, 24.8 miles, while Monday sees a 92.2-mile ride to Cardiff.

Inspired by a very personal experience Scott Kent, a Border Force Officer was the mastermind behind the ride.

The Help for Heroes charity was chosen as Scott was diagnosed with PTSD after serving in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers for 18 years and saw action in various parts of the world, particularly the Middle East.

This had a lasting effect.

Help for Heroes was there for Scott and his family; helping Lindsay, Scott’s wife and ‘rock’, to try and understand everything Scott is going through.

The Benson Suite at Salisbury District Hospital was another cause with a personal connection.

On August 24, 2016 Scott and Lindsay brought into the world a beautiful baby girl who they called Robyn.

Unfortunately, Robyn was born with her ‘angel wings’ and staff within the suite at Salisbury hospital were there to support Scott, Lindsay and their family.

It is a beautiful, peaceful, relaxing environment where families in this sad situation can spend time coming to terms with the loss of a baby, and in Scott and Lindsay’s case their little girl.

They returned to the Benson Suite several times after Robyn was born and found peace, tranquillity and support where they could think of their beautiful girl.

Being at The Benson Suite made the worst times of Scott and Lindsay’s lives a little better and will always have a special place in their hearts.

This suite is funded by ‘The Stars Appeal’.

To follow the team ‘live’ en-route please go to: Twitter - @Scottiescycle (Scotties Tour De Force)