A CRYMYCH tractor run has raised £1,250 for a much-valued lifesaving service in the town, in memory of the late Aneurin Thomas.

The Co-Responder Service unit is a valuable asset to the community, which provides swift immediate medical care until a dedicated ambulance arrives.

The event was organised by Peter Lewis and Mr and Mrs Jack Vaughan, and was very well-attended, with over 50 tractors taking a route along local country roads.

The road run started from the Midway Motors depot in Crymych, and finished at the Salutation Inn at Felindre Farchog, where a welcome meal awaited the drivers after a 32-mile route.

The family would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the tractor run, and for their generosity in raising money for the Co-Responder Service in Crymych.

The unit is a valuable asset to the community, which provides swift immediate medical care until a dedicated ambulance arrives.

The family would also like to thank Midway Motors for the use of their facilities, and to Brenda and all the staff at the Salutation Inn for their hospitality.