PEMBROKESHIRE politicians have expressed their concern at the decision taken by the BBC to remove the free TV licence for those over 75 years of age from those pensioners not in receipt of Pension Credit.

The decision was made by the BBC following the government's decision to transfer the funding of licences from the government to the BBC.

Alistair Cameron, the Welsh Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire said: "There has been much coverage of this issue on TV and social media since the BBC made the announcement that it was withdrawing free TV licences from all pensioners except those on Pension Credit. Many pensioners over the age of 75 are not able to get out a lot.

“For them, the TV is a really important part of their lives. A lot of pensioners have to survive on a low income, including those who do not claim pension credit. Having to pay for a TV licence will be very hard on them."

Andrew Lye, chairman of Pembrokeshire Liberal Democrats said "Many people are annoyed at the decision and rightly so. I can appreciate that the wealthy over 75 currently receive a free TV licence as do those on a basic state pension.

“We must remember that there are many pensioners not in receipt of pension credit and struggle to manage on their pension.

“MPs need to remember that the Conservative 2017 Manifesto committed them to free TV licenses for the over 75s for the duration of this Parliament, and the ‘grey vote’ will remember this broken promise at the next General Election.”

Labour prospective candidate Marc Tierney said: "Some people will really struggle as a result of the decision taken by the BBC to scrap the universally free TV licence. Hundreds of pensioners, over the age of 75 will now have to pay £154 a year.

“Let's not forget that this decision came about because of a change of heart by the Tory government, shifting responsibility from the government to the BBC."