A HARDSHIP charity which gives out food and other basic household items to those in need is asking for help to replenish its stocks.

PATCH supports people by providing food parcels and other items in what it calls a basics bank, and has bases in Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock and Begelly.

At the moment the charity is appealing for help to keep its shelves stocked, so it can help people in need around Pembrokeshire.

Posting on Facebook, the charity said: “Sadly food is going out quicker than it’s coming in at the moment.

“We don’t need pasta at sanitary wear. We need everything else and the list below is what we are desperate for.”

“Any help will be so appreciated.”

It also posted a list of items which are currently needed: “We have run out of coffee, most vegetables, pasta sauces and rice sauces, sugar and are low on meat meals, cold meats, rice pudding, tinned spaghetti, custard, potatoes.

“Kettles, toasters, microwaves, saucepans, bedding, including quilts and pillows. Adult tooth brushes, men and women’s toiletries, washing powder, home cleaning products, men’s clothing size 30-32 and men’s size 10 shoes.”

Anyone who wishes to help PATCH with the items listed or make a financial donation should contact the charity via 01646 699275, email tracy@patchcharity.org.uk or message it on Facebook at facebook.com/pg/PatchCharityPembs