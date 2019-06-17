A SEARCH for a man missing in the Newport area is due to enter a fourth day today, June 17.

Emergency services launched a search on Friday, June 14, for 70-year-old Reginald Davies, missing from Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police, posting on Facebook, wrote: “Reginald is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slight build, with short black hair and glasses.”

Posting on Facebook late on June 14, HM Coastguard Fishguard wrote: “Team paged to search for a missing male in the Newport area.

“Search teams from Fishguard, Moylegrove, Cardigan and Llansteffan, along with mountain rescue, police, Rnli have all spent the day searching with no result as yet.

“Search teams will deploy again in the morning.

“All the search teams would like to thank the residents, visitors & businesses of Newport for the help.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said today, June 17, that searches were expected to resume, adding: “Searches took place along the coastal path yesterday.”

Anyone who has seen Reginald, or knows where he is, is urged to contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.