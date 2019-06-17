Girls have had a terrific season again and with the success of the junior game building each year we are looking to start a senior women’s team next season. The girls have been part of a FAW National award for the 2nd time in 3 years when the club won welsh community club of the year for 2018 to go alongside Minty winning welsh community coach of the year back in 2018. Anybody wanting to join Fishguard Sports junior girls or ladies football team please contact Minty on 07966936126