SAUNDERSFOOT is the plaice to be during the forthcoming Pembrokeshire Fish Week.

The village is getting into the swim of the county-wide festival by staging its own sea-themed celebrations, led by its cheery crustacean mascot, Colin the Crab.

Hundreds of events are taking place throughout Pembrokeshire under the Fish Week umbrella, with Saundersfoot pulling out all the stops with its own Summer Festival by the Sea and Harbour Festival.

The Summer Festival fun begins this Saturday (June 22) and throughout the week throughout the village there will music, craft sessions, a beach safari, fishing demonstrations, beach cleaning, walks and sculpture and even a pop-up cinema showing Finding Dory and Fisherman’s Friends.

The Harbour Festival – the Fish Week finale - takes place on the new National Events Deck at Saundersfoot harbour on Sunday June 29 between 11am and 5pm.

A full programme of events is being planned for the day, including foraging, crabbing, demonstrations, competitions, fancy dress, activities, tug of war and live music.

The Summer Festival is being organised by Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism, while the Harbour Festival is arranged for the Wales International Coastal Centre by local event organisers Sara Hicks and Sarah Whiddett from Team SaraH.

Said Chamber chairman Dilys Hackett: “All the events are in support of Pembrokeshire Fish Week, and show what a great community spirit we have here in Saundersfoot, with everyone working together.”

“Although Fish Week is biennial, we are planning that our Summer Festival will be every year to extend the range of events being offered in the village.”

For more information, see www.visitsaundersfootbay.com/events and the Visit Saundersfoot and Saundersfoot Harbour Festival 2019 Facebook pages.