POLICE are appealing for information after a golf buggy was taken on an early-hours joyride this morning, June 17.

Posting on Twitter, Milford Haven Police wrote: “An incident occurred during the early hours of this morning in Milford Haven where a golf buggy was taken and found some distance away.

“Did you see this on the roads between approximately 1am-3am? If so we want to speak to you. Please contact us on 101 and speak to PC 755 Mitchell.”