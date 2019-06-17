A DRUGGED driver who demolished a car and a garden wall has escaped a jail sentence - but only after spending the weekend behind bars.

Craig Musgrove, aged 23, had almost seven times the permitted level of ecstasy in his blood when he crashed his Honda Civic at high speed in Crundale on a Sunday afternoon.

Musgrove, of Augustine Way, Haverfordwest, admitted dangerous driving and driving with drugs in his system.

He had been due to be sentenced at Swansea crown court on Friday but Judge Paul Thomas told him he needed time to consider the matter and remanded Musgrove to Swansea prison for the weekend.

Today, Judge Thomas told Musgrove he hoped "a taste of where people who behave like you go" would have taught him a lesson.

The court heard how around 4pm on January 6 Musgrove lost control of his car and crashed into a parked car and then a garden wall.

Both his car and the parked car were later written off and the wall had to be rebuilt.

After his arrest Musgrove, who suffered serious injuries, told police he could not remember the crash.

Judge Thomas said the driver of the parked car had got out of the vehicle only moments before the impact.

To make matters worse, he added, Musgrove knew at the time that he was under investigation for an earlier episode of driving with drugs in his body.

On January 6, he said, Musgrove "got high again."

"You were heavily affected by ecstasy, nearly seven times over the legal limit, and you should not have been anywhere near a car," added the judge.

Musgrove was jailed for 40 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for two years.

He must also complete 20 days of a rehabilitation activity and pass an extended driving test before getting his licence back after the end of the ban.

Judge Thomas told Musgrove he was taking a chance on him.

Any further cases of offending or breach of today's sentence would be reserved to Judge Thomas, who told Musgrove he would go to jail.