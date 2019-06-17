PLANS to introduce new, embroidered pieces of uniform at Haverfordwest’s new secondary school have been rolled back after discussions with parents.

In May, Haverfordwest High VC School announced from September 2019 it would be asking pupils to wear regulation skirts, shorts and trousers embroidered with the school’s initials, which could only be bought from the school.

After a meeting between senior staff and parents on Thursday, June 6, the school decided to scrap plans for embroidered trousers and shorts, but will still introduce a regulation skirt with the school’s initials embroidered on it.

A letter sent home to parents on Monday, June 17, thanked parents and carers suggestions at the meeting and for writing to the head.

“The governing body met on June 13 to discuss all of your concerns and consider alternative solutions.

“They recognised the need to listen to parents and that there have been many sensible suggestions made, but they also reiterated that the school needed to address the issues we are facing with uniform non-compliance,” said the letter.

The letter said the governing body have decided to make adjustments to the new uniform policy.

These changes include a decision “not to continue with the proposals for the trousers,” and to monitor pupils wearing trousers to make sure they are compliant with guidelines.

The letter said governors decided to continue with proposals for the embroidered skirt, which would only be available to buy from the school.

“This would be the only skirt deemed acceptable under the new uniform policy, therefore all existing skirts will require replacing for the new school year,” said the letter.

Other plans for the policy include clear guidelines for parents, with photos of what is acceptable, and that sanctions should be introduced for pupils not wearing acceptable uniform, such as being taught in isolation.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous said: “I am glad parents’ concerns have been listened to and that a sensible outcome has been agreed.”

Another was happy the school seemed to have addressed the additional cost to the uniform but felt it was unfair to expect girls to purchase skirts from the school.

"If there prepared to run a hard line on trouser why not do the same for skirts?

"If that doesn't work, they can readdress it next year.

"That give both pupils and parents the chance to fix the problem first," she said.

A third parent said he was happy the governors and staff were able to compromise with parents and rethink the uniform policy.

"It is up to the parents to endorse that and make sure the uniform reflects the standard of the school we all want to see," he said.

He also expressed concerns about how the embroidered skirts could be unfair for female pupils, and said many pupils would use their black trousers and skirts for weekend and evening jobs in the service industry.

"If their clothing is embroidered will they then have to pay for a second skirt to go to work?" he asked.