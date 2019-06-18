Three teenagers charged in connection with allegations of rape and sexual assault will have their cases heard at the crown court.

The charges relate to an alleged attack on a woman in the centre of Haverfordwest on December, 3, 2017.

Jay Dalkin, aged 19, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, faces a charge of rape.

Toby Lee Thomas, aged 19 of Rose Avenue, Haverfordwest, faces one charge of rape and one charge of sexual assault.

Adam Roberts, aged 18, of Rose Avenue, Haverfordwest, faces a charge of sexual assault.

All three men appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, June 18).

No pleas have been entered and the case will next be heard at Swansea Crown Court on July 19.

They were released on unconditional bail in the meantime.