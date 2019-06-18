POLICE have been spotted surrounding a car at a petrol station this afternoon, before speaking to the two people inside and taking one away in handcuffs.

The arrest was made at the filling station in Johnston on Vine Road, the A4076 at approximately 2pm today (June 18).

An eye witness said the police surrounded a vehicle at the station to stop the drive from escaping, before the arrest.

A spokesman for petrol station said the police had arrived at 2.10pm, and left 15 minutes later.

A police officer came into the petrol station to tell staff members they had been looking for one of the people in the car and had happened to find them at the station.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for comment.