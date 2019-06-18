POLICE are continuing to appeal for information after an appeal for a missing in the Newport area entered the fifth day today, June 18.

Emergency services launched a search on Friday, June 14, for 70-year-old Reginald Davies, missing from Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Personal items belonging to Mr Davies have been recovered from a path near to his home.

Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “We are continuing to appeal for information that could help lead to the whereabouts of 70-year-old Reginald Davies.

“Mr Davies has been missing from his home in Newport, Pembrokeshire, since the morning of Friday, June 14, and his family is getting increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“A multi-agency search has been carried out along the coastal path, involving colleagues from the Coastguard, RNLI, mountain rescue teams, and National Police Air Support. The teams have covered an extensive area, from Mr Davies’s home to Dinas Point in one direction and Cat Rock to the other, as well as inland through the wooded area.

“Items believed to belong to Mr Davies – an anorak and a walking stick – have been found near to the path.

“Mr Davies is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slight build, with short black hair and glasses.

“He is known to frequent the coastal path and the Parrog areas of Newport, and does not have access to a car, so is likely to be on foot.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Davies, or knows where he is, is urged to contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.