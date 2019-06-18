A MAN who failed to stop for police near Tenby last Tuesday afternoon, June 11, while more than seven times the drink-drive limit, has been jailed for three months.

When tested by police, the man was found to have 247 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The man was taken into custody for failing to stop, as well as driving while disqualified, positive breath test and having no insurance.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit was assisted by teams from Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Posting on Twitter today, June 18, police said the man, as yet unnamed, appeared in court and was jailed for three months, disqualified until June 2022, his driving licence endorsed, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

More to follow...