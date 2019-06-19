GLANGWILI Hospital could become the centre for local trauma care in west Wales under new plans, but the public is being asked for its view first.

People in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire are being asked for their views on the future of care for people with major injuries or major trauma in the region.

Hywel Dda University Health Board needs to designate a local trauma unit which will provide care for moderate trauma.

The proposal is to designate Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, as the local trauma hub before a new hospital is built between Narberth and St Clears in the future.

This follows a discussion last year when health boards across Wales agreed to develop a major trauma network for south and west Wales and south Powys, with a major trauma centre at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

According to Hywel Dda, current trauma and emergency services at Bronglais Hospital and Withybush Hospital would not be downgraded as a result of the proposal.

“They would continue to deal with less severe traumatic injury and retain the ability to stabilise and transfer patients with moderate or severe trauma to Glangwili Hospital, or the Major Trauma Centre, Cardiff,” said a statement from the health board.

Hywel Dda added that Glangwili “is the closest local hospital to meeting national trauma standards with on-site, on-call for surgical specialties, access to an emergency medicine consultant and paediatrics 24/7, plus 24/7 staffing for theatres and a dedicated trauma and orthopaedic theatre most days of the week.”

The health board is wants people to answer a survey about the plans, which will be available online for six weeks between Monday, June 24, and Monday, August 5.

This can be accessed at hywelddahb.wales.nhs.uk/TraumaServices

Alternatively, the health board can be contacted via Hyweldda.engagement@wales.nhs.uk or by phone on 01554 899056.

A drop-in event will be held in different areas throughout the survey period, with the Pembrokeshire event taking place on Thursday, July 11 between 3pm and 6pm at the Pembrokeshire Archives, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PE.

Which hospital would I be treated at?

According to Hywel Dda UHB, fewer than two out of every 1,000 people attending their local emergency department will suffer major trauma.

It is estimated approximately 80 people each year will suffer major trauma that will benefit from care at the major trauma centre.

Hywel Dda has produced this guide for where care will be provided based on the severity of injuries:

• The rural trauma facility (the nearest hospital with an emergency department such as Bronglais or Withybush hospitals) for mild trauma - for example, a trip or fall at ground level, which may lead to a less complex isolated fracture (for example ankle, wrist or hip); or on occasion, help to stabilise and transfer moderate or severe trauma to the major trauma centre or trauma unit

• The trauma unit (proposed to be Glangwili Hospital) if it is moderate trauma – for example, multiple limb fractures arising from a fall at height but no brain, spinal or significant torso injury

• The major trauma centre (University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff) if it is severe major trauma with multiple injuries which require specialist care – for example, brain and spine injuries; or multiple injuries to chest, abdomen or pelvis, arising from a road traffic accident for instance