A MAN has been released under investigation by police after an arrest at a petrol filling station yesterday (June 18).

Three police vehicles were seen boxing in a white van at Johnston petrol station on the A4076 at approximately 2.10pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has now confirmed officers swooped on the area following reports of a man making threats in Haverfordwest earlier the same afternoon.

The spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a man making threats towards another man in Haverfordwest at around 1.25pm yesterday.

"Officers identified a potential suspect, and a search was carried out, ending in the Johnston area.

"The suspect was detained by officers at 2pm, and was conveyed to police custody. He was later released under investigation."

An eye witness said two police cars and one van surrounded a vehicle at the petrol station before speaking to the two people inside and taking one away in handcuffs.

Police were at the filling station forecourt for 15 minutes before leaving.

A police officer came into the petrol station to tell staff members they had been looking for one of the people in the car and had happened to find them at the station.