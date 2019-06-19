LOVE good food, enjoy coastal activities and the great outdoors, or just want some fun with family and friends?

Then you’ll definitely be hooked on Pembrokeshire Fish Week!

The festival takes place from Saturday June 22 to Sunday June 30th with more than 200 activities and events all over the county celebrating our coastline, beaches and great local produce.

Launching the festival on Saturday, 22nd June is the Milford Fish Festival at Mackerel Quay, Milford Waterfront – a free entry event, with fishy fun for the whole family planned on the day.

Enjoy fresh seafood, local produce, street food, cookery and filleting demonstrations and live music!

Browse the stalls, enjoy children’s craft and entertainment, take a short boat trip along the Cleddau and lots more.

You’ll find all the event information at www.milfordfishfestival.co.uk

Also on June 22 is the launch of the Saundersfoot Summer Festival by the Sea. The week-long event (www.visitsaundersfootbay.com) includes family beach safaris, sculpture workshops, a seaweed potion kitchen, and plenty besides!

And if you love your fish and seafood, then you’re in for a feast – Fish Week is packed with cookery demos and workshops, and the chance to tuck into delicious local produce.

Renowned celebrity chef Bryn Williams will be hosting one of the festival’s highlights – a Cookery Masterclass at the Merlin Theatre in Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest, on Monday, 24th June at 7.30pm.

Celebrity chef Bryn Williams will be hosting a cookery masterclass on Monday 24th June at the Merlin Theatre, Pembrokeshire College – be inspired by one of Britain’s top chefs!

Hailing from Denbigh in North Wales, Bryn Williams has worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens in London, working under Marco Pierre White and Michel Roux among others.

Bryn is now the Chef Patron of Odette’s in Primrose Hill, London, and is also at Porth Eirias on the North Wales coast. He has also recently opened at Somerset House on The Strand, London.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryn back to Fish Week – come and be inspired by one of the most talented chefs in Britain!” said festival organiser Joe Welch.

The evening at the Merlin Theatre will be hosted by restaurateur, broadcaster and food writer Simon Wright.

Tickets are £15 and the event is supported by Blas y Tir and Twr y Felin Hotel.

And throughout Fish Week, local café and restaurants are putting their fresh local catch at centre stage.

Enjoy delicious seafood barbecues and pizzas, fresh fish feasts, Spanish paella, a wild food pop-up, seaside fish and chips and much more!

Café Môr are holding a seafood barbecue at Freshwater West with a surfing lesson thrown in – or why not join a seaweed cooking masterclass, with perhaps a seaweed-spiced rum cocktail or two!

Enjoy a British feast night at The Shed at Cardeeth, Cresselly, the ‘Taste of the Sea’ at the Grove Hotel, Narberth, and the finest Fresh Fish Creations at St Brides Hotel and Spa.

At Saundersfoot, the Stone Crab is serving up delicious harbour dressed crab salads all week while Harold O’Vinegars is selling the freshest local crab and lobster – and don’t miss the seafood pizza at the Shoreline Café!

Spoil yourself with a prosecco seafood brunch and other culinary celebrations at Ffwrn in Fishguard, locally-caught crab and lobster at Coco’s in Milford Haven, or a five-course tasting menu at Castell Malgwyn in Llechryd.

Delicious dishes to enjoy while overlooking the sea include a family-style feast at the National Trust café Runwayskiln at Marloes, a gourmet seafood and wine-tasting evening at the Griffin Inn at Dale, and a mouth-watering Fish Feast at The Druidstone.

Or if you fancy dusting off your flamenco dress, why not come along a paella and tapas evening with Spanish wines at Martha’s Vineyard in Milford Haven Marina!

There’s also plenty of fun outdoor activities – from crab-catching with sea friendly gear at Lower Town, Fishguard to a foraging walk with Julia Horton-Mansfield and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority – as well as wild flower walks, guided rock-pooling, fly-fishing lessons, and much more.

The festival’s closing weekend includes a great family fun day and raft race at Fishguard Harbour and a swashbuckling Pirate Day at Dale (both on Saturday 29th June) while the spectacular Saundersfoot Harbour Festival takes place on Sunday 30th June.

For full event details visit www.pembrokeshirefishweek.co.uk or follow on facebook (PembrokeshireFishWeek) or Twitter (@pembsfishweek #fishweek)

The Bryn Williams cookery masterclass will be held on Monday, 24th June at 7.30pm at Merlin Theatre, Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest. Tickets are £15. To book online, please view www.ticketsource.co.uk/pembrokeshire-fish-week-festival