SEVERE pressures are currently being experienced by Withybush General Hospital, the health board has said.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is urging patients to seek alternative forms of care, wherever possible.

The health board has stated on social media: “We have plans in place to manage increased demand, but we’re also asking anyone with a non-urgent medical complaint to help us by making full use of alternatives to A&E, such as our enhanced community pharmacy service, or by dialling 111 to be signposted to a GP, nurse, pharmacist or Minor Injury Unit.”

For further information see: