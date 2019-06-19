Police are appealing for witnesses to a high value burglary at a home in The Kilns, Llangwm.

Officers have released an electronic image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The front door of a house was forced open and entry gained some time between 8am and 3.35pm on June 6.

Around £300 in cash, two iPads, two blue tooth speakers, an iPod, GoPro camera, a white gold wedding ring with diamonds worth around £800, a diamond and pearl necklace worth between £3,000 and £4,000, a fob watch, Zeiss First World War binoculars, and a Nintendo Switch were stolen.

Through enquiries, it has been established that two men were seen in the area at the time, who might have information that could help the investigation.

An electronic image of one of the men has been created.

They were described as two men in their mid-40s with blonde hair in a short back and sides style. They had gaunt faces with prominent cheek bones, and were slim and tanned.

The older looking of the two was wearing dark navy safety trainers, black cargo trousers and a long-sleeved dark shirt with a dark grey lightweight body warmer over the top.

The younger had similar clothing, and was carrying a Morrisons bag for life.

They were seen walking down the Sardis road; between the lane for Rosemarket and the Troopers Inn crossroads.

Officers are urging anyone who has been offered any of these items for sale, anyone who can help identify the men described, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in The Kilns on June 6 or the days prior, to call Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.