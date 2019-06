A PEMBROKE man facing a charge of assault has his case dismissed.

Philip Townley, of St Michaels Road, had previously pleaded not guilty to assault by beating when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Mr Townley, 22, was alleged to have assaulted a woman in Pembroke on January 25.

A trial date was listed for June 13 and Mr Townley was found not guilty on that date.