A HAKIN woman was jailed for a year last Thursday, June 19, for assaulting two police officers, just months after receiving a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

Santina Evans, aged 25, of Howarth Close, admitted assaulting PC Gmerek on June 11, receiving a 16-week sentence, and also received a 20-week sentence for assaulting fellow officer PC Potter on the same date.

Evans was subject to a suspended sentence for previous April 6 assaults of officers, PC Potter and PS Johnson, for which a sentence of 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, was imposed by magistrates on April 23.

The sentence was activated by magistrates, bringing the total sentence to 52 weeks.

Evans was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £350, costs of £85, and a victim of crime surcharge of £140.