A ROAD near Thornton, Milford Haven, was blocked by an unusual piece of fly-tipping yesterday, June 19.

A small boat was found dumped on the minor road.

Posting on Twitter on June 19, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit wrote: “How’s ‘a-boat’ this for some horrendous fly tipping? Road near Thornton totally blocked this morning.

“If anyone has any information as to who is responsible please call us on 101.”