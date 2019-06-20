PEMBROKESHIRE could be hit by thunderstorms this weekend, according to a warning from the Met Office.

A yellow warning for a thunderstorm has been issued by the Met Office from 3pm on Sunday, June 23, until 11.59pm on Monday, June 24, covering all of Wales and England apart from the south west.

According to the warning: “Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.”

The Met office said people should expect a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

For more information, visit the Met Office website: metoffice.gov.uk