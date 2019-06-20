IT is good that Pembrokeshire County Council are declaring a climate change emergency in order to play its role in tackling the existential threat which climate change presents to our society.

Scientists have carried out extensive research into what climate change could mean and we have to listen to what they are telling us.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was set up by the United Nations to give us impartial, evidence-based research into the impact of climate change. It has concluded that human activity since the industrial revolution in the nineteenth century has led to global temperature rises which will continue to grow unless we take action.

For example, between 1900 and 2016 sea levels have risen by rise by 16-21cm.

It is projected that if no action is taken we will see an acceleration in global warming leading to a further rise in sea levels of between 0.3 and 1.2 metres up to 2100. This increase could double if the Antarctic ice melts.

Rising sea levels will lead to coastal erosion, higher storm surge flooding and higher flood risks. It will affect food production, lead to loss of life and affect our wildlife. We need to take this threat seriously because it will affect the future of all of us.

I therefore look forward to learning more how Pembrokeshire County Council can help us to tackle climate change.

ALISTAIR CAMERON,

Stepaside