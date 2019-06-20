MACMILLAN has issued a big thank you to all those who turned out to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support at the Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk on Sunday June 16.

Walkers set off early on Sunday morning from Oriel y Parc Visitors Centre in St. Davids to take part in the 26 mile full marathon, 13 mile half marathon and the four mile family walk along the stunning Pembrokeshire coastal path surrounding St Davids.

Sue Reece, Fundraising Manager said: "The Dawn Walk is a fabulous event and we are so grateful to receive such amazing support from everyone involved. The monies raised will go a long way to providing our services in the local community. We simply couldn’t do what we do to help people living with cancer without our volunteers and supporters who give their time and fundraise for Macmillan.’

Macmillan thanked all those who contributed this year including organisers, volunteers, First Aid support, sponsors and also the fantastic staff at the Oriel y Parc Visitors Centre for their warm welcome and hospitality.

So far the event has raised more than £5,000 and the money is still coming in. If you haven’t already paid in your sponsorship money, please do so before July 16 at Oriel Y Parc reception.

Any queries please email info@pembrokeshiredawnwalk.org.uk

All photos and comments on the event can be found on the Facebook page at facebook.com/pembrokeshiredawnwalk