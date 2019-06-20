A HEARTFELT message of thanks to the local community and emergency services has been issued by the wife of missing man Reginald Davies.

Personal items belonging to Mr Davies have been recovered from a path near to his home.

Reginald’s wife, Paddy, along with family members Hazel and Richard James (sister and brother-in-law), and Doug and Maggie Davies (brother and sister-in-law), posted on Facebook: “Early on Friday morning, June 14, my husband Reg went for a walk and appears to have fallen from the cliff top past Cwm.

“On discovering him missing we called the police who responded immediately and set up a huge search with the help of the Coastguards, RNLI, dog handlers and helicopter search.

“Pembrokeshire Coast National Park sent rangers to search as well.

“As word spread in Newport there was an amazing response from the community who set up search parties all over the area.

“We have been so moved by the dedication and kindness of the police and also the incredible support from the Newport community.

“We can’t thank everyone individually and we don’t know all the people involved, but we would like to express our deep gratitude to all of you for the way you rallied to try and find Reg and have also given me support.

“Reg would be proud of the community he came from and the love for him this reflected.”