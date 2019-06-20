PEMBROKESHIRE’S best-known guide dog owner has been honoured for her decades of charity work.

Eva Rich, of Saundersfoot, was praised at the Guide Dogs Local Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2019 for her dedication to fundraising.

Eva helped to establish a fundraising group in Pembrokeshire in 1975, when the county had just three guide dogs. These days there are 16, and Mrs Rich has had six successful guide dog partnerships, most recently with her black labrador Oyster.

“We were known as the Tenby branch, but now we cover the whole of Pembrokeshire,” said Eva. “We’ve raised in the region of £700,000 for Guide Dogs.”

The group runs a stall in Saundersfoot every Wednesday afternoon throughout the summer.

It is also holding a concert at St Johns Church, Tenby, on Tuesday July 2, featuring Tenby Male Choir. Entry is £8, payable on the door.

To find out how you can help Guide Dogs in Pembrokeshire, ring Eva on 01834 812868.