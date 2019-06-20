THE company planning on placing an underwater electricity cable between Pembrokeshire and Ireland says it intends to carry out work on a popular county beach away from the summer months.

The news comes as a third round of public consultation meetings are due to take place on the proposed Greenlink Interconnector which will come ashore at Freshwater West.

The company says the project will bring energy security, jobs and the cost-effective integration of low carbon energy and is planned for commissioning in 2023.

In Pembrokeshire the interconnector comprises a subsea cable intended to come ashore under the beach and dunes at Freshwater West and continuing underground to a converter station located near to the existing Pembroke substation.

Subsea survey work has been completed, procurement for the major construction contracts is under way, and all onshore and marine planning applications will be submitted by the end of 2019.

The project is expected to have a three-year construction programme.

The Marine Licence Application has recently been submitted to Natural Resources Wales for validation.

Tom Brinicombe, Planning and Permitting Manager for Greenlink in Wales, said; “We are keen to continue to seek input from local residents and other stakeholders as we move into the final development stage prior to submitting the onshore planning application.

“I would like to reaffirm our commitment to minimise any impact on the beach and dunes at Freshwater West and can confirm that the Marine Licence Application does not include any requirement for construction work on the beach or in the dunes. The cables will be installed by drilling the cables under the beach and dunes therefore minimising any impact on the environment and beach users.

“We will also be targeting installation to take place away from the summer months.

“We encourage everyone with an interest in the project to come along to the exhibitions.

"As always, we are also keen to hear from local businesses that wish to be involved in the project - from civil engineering firms to local bed and breakfasts. Greenlink has the potential to bring significant regional investment and we want to optimise the economic benefits for the area.”

Details of the exhibitions are as follows:

• Pembroke: 24th June, 2pm to 8pm - Pembroke Town Hall, Main St, Pembroke SA71 4JS

• Angle: 25th June, 2pm to 8pm - Angle Village Hall, Angle, Pembroke SA71 5AS

• Pembroke Dock: 26th June, 2pm to 8pm - Pater Hall, Dimond St, Pembroke Dock SA72 6DD

• Hundleton: 27th June, 4pm to 8pm - Sports Pavilion, Hundleton, Pembroke.